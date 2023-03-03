Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 7.3% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 4,424,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,366,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MQ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Marqeta Stock Up 8.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $53,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

