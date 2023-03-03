Mark Asset Management LP Purchases 463 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mark Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 3.3% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ASML by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $219,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.46.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $627.18. 427,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,768. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $714.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.36. The company has a market capitalization of $247.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

