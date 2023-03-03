Mark Asset Management LP Invests $688,000 in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Mark Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,084. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
The Liberty Braves Group Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
