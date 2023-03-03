Mark Asset Management LP Invests $688,000 in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Mark Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Mark Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,084. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

