Mark Asset Management LP Invests $3.57 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Mark Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,986 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. Mark Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,392,000 after purchasing an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after purchasing an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.22. 436,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,324. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

