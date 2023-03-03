Mark Asset Management LP Has $6.80 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mark Asset Management LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 1.7% of Mark Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $116.81. 566,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,764. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.