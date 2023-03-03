Mark Asset Management LP Buys 5,931 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mark Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.4% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.08. 12,023,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,964,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $44.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

