Marietta Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,686 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,000. Cadence Design Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,462,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 172,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $788,126.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,206 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,266 shares of company stock worth $37,868,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $194.61. 420,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $202.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

