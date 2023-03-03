Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 720 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.13. 3,565,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,752,746. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.45. The stock has a market cap of $145.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

