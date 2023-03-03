Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 57,363 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,363 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.92. 28,490,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,166,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

