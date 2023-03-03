Marietta Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.03. The stock had a trading volume of 570,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,853. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $574.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.55 and its 200-day moving average is $442.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.