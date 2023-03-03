Marietta Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.62. 777,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,892. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $118.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average is $103.32.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

