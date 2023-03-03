Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.2% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.61. The company had a trading volume of 537,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,824. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

