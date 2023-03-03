Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.95. 862,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,447. 3M has a 12 month low of $106.76 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

