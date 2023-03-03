Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Globant by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 792.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Globant by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.11.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $4.92 on Friday, reaching $172.28. 56,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.33. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $151.63 and a fifty-two week high of $282.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

