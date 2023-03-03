Marietta Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 494,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $8.23 on Friday, hitting $341.73. 1,346,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.99. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $156.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

