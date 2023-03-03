Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 58 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 2.5% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded up $12.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $530.20. 88,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $514.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.44. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

