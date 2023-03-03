MARBLEX (MBX) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00006358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and $849,887.01 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00423941 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,380.90 or 0.28656557 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.44651308 USD and is down -5.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,199,323.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

