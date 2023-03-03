Marathon Capital Management Sells 12,550 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,550 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Conduent worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 156,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 88.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 38,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after buying an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,007,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. 188,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,200. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.00 million. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.