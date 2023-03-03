Marathon Capital Management Sells 106 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.5% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $129.59. The stock had a trading volume of 749,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.