Marathon Capital Management Has $218,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 30.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $162,500,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $78.30. 719,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

