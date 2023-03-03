Marathon Capital Management Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Marathon Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.17% of Photronics worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 226.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 992,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 688,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,605,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 68.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics Trading Down 0.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 128,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,135. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.