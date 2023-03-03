Marathon Capital Management Buys 1,465 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $95.94. The stock had a trading volume of 202,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,941. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.01). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Stories

