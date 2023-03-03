Marathon Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 0.8% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 899,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

