Mangrove Partners Takes $11.50 Million Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 574,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,495,000. Mangrove Partners owned about 0.75% of Resolute Forest Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 53,784 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,292,000 after buying an additional 173,217 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.40 to $22.80 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Insider Activity at Resolute Forest Products

RFP remained flat at $21.92 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $1,000,425.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,856.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

