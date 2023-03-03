Mangrove Partners Purchases 602,935 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Mangrove Partners grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 436.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 602,935 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises approximately 2.8% of Mangrove Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 2.24% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $48,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 499.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 318,598 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,608,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,349,900.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,145. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

