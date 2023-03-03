Mangrove Partners Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW)

Mangrove Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating) by 847.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,244 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 998,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 754,694 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,781,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 636,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of SDACW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 13,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,400. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.