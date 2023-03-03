Mangrove Partners Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,292,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners owned 0.07% of Larimar Therapeutics worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 244.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,391,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 987,446 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 354,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 106,128 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Larimar Therapeutics Price Performance

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

NASDAQ:LRMR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.27. 28,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $111.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.51.

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.