Mangrove Partners Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Mangrove Partners raised its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 790,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares during the period. Turning Point Brands makes up about 1.0% of Mangrove Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,231,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,188,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

TPB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.84 million, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $34.31.

Turning Point Brands Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

