Mangrove Partners Boosts Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,185 shares during the quarter. SciPlay accounts for 0.8% of Mangrove Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mangrove Partners owned 0.92% of SciPlay worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SciPlay by 841.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SciPlay by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SciPlay by 7.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in SciPlay by 139.9% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 232,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth $174,000. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.16. 73,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. SciPlay Co. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

