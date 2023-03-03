Mangrove Partners Acquires Shares of 450,000 GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM)

Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000. Mangrove Partners owned 0.06% of GSR II Meteora Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,916,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 190,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,213,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSRM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 31,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,910. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

