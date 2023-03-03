Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Lowers Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,641 shares during the period. Campbell Soup accounts for approximately 3.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $18,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 90,980 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 664,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 636,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

