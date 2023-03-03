Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,834 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 13,373,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,578,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

