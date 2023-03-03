Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $13.36 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,283 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $304.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.56%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

