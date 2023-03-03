Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Update

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,900 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 309,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:TUSK traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 190,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,533. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.