Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Up 40%

Shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 405,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 92,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

