Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock worth $20,759,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,848. The stock has a market cap of $416.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

