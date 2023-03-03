Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. Citizens accounts for approximately 2.6% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.61% of Citizens worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Citizens by 105.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.9% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380. Citizens Holding has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include accepting demand deposits, savings, and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

