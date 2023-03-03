Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,081. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $312.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

