Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stock Position in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,913 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Alaunos Therapeutics worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Alaunos Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 1,334,596 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 311,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 211,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TCRT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 399,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,542. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

About Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

