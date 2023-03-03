Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 35.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Altria Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 33,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,318. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.