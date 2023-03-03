Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $141.26. 769,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

