Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,495. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.88 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

