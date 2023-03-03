MAGIC (MAGIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $112.01 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One MAGIC token can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00006174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a total market cap of $292.17 million and $112.01 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MAGIC

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,614,434 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions ()

Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:

Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

MAGIC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

