Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Short Interest Down 24.0% in February

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,803. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

Get Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,523 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 26.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.