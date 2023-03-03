Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

MCN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 8,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,141. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,320 shares during the last quarter.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

