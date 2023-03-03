Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mader Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Mader Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.19.
Mader Group Company Profile
