Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Mader Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.19.

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized technical services in the mining, energy, and industrial sectors in Australia and internationally. It offers rail services, digger and drill support team, fabrication and line boring, non-processing and processing infrastructure, power generation and marine, field support, professional support roles, maintenance projects, electrical services, component exchange, rapid response teams, rostered support, HME shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, clean team, trade upgrade program, training national workforces, and maintenance centre services.

