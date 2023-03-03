Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Macy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $3.67-4.11 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.67-$4.11 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 11.1 %

NYSE M opened at $22.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

