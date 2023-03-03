Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.67-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.70 billion-$24.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.49 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.67-4.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.82.

NYSE M opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth $278,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $273,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

