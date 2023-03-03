M3F Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH)

M3F Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc.’s holdings in ICC were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in ICC by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 259,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

ICCH stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.54. 286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. ICC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

