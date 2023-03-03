M3F Inc. Reduces Holdings in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT)

M3F Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,268 shares during the period. Orange County Bancorp makes up about 1.5% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned 1.96% of Orange County Bancorp worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,726,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 216.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Orange County Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 488,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Orange County Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $301.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.05.

Orange County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Orange County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through the Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.